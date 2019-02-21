ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday made a categorical assertion that any aggression from India will be responded befittingly, ARY News reported.

During the key meeting attended by top government and security officials, the prime minister authorized armed forces to respond to any aggression from the Indian side, in a befitting manner.

The meeting categorically rejected Indian allegations on Pulwama attack and said that it was planned and executed at local level in India. “Pakistan has no connection with the attack,” the participants asserted.

PM Khan reiterated that Pakistan would respond strongly to any misadventure by the neighbouring country.

The statement issued after the meeting said PM had given the authority to armed forces to protect its soil and respond to any aggression.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, heads of intelligence agencies and other security officials attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared that there would be no compromise on the sovereignty of the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party at the Parliament House, the prime minister had said, “The message [Pakistan] had to give to India has already been given. We have given India a clear message on Pulwama attack.”

PM Khan on Feb 21 addressed the nation and made it clear that Pakistan will retaliate in case India starts a war in the wake of Pulwama Attack.

While giving a policy statement over the Pulwama attack in the occupied Kashmir that killed nearly 40 Indian army personnel on Feb 14, the premier responded sternly to India’s blame game against Pakistan.

“I have been hearing and seeing on Indian media that their politicians are calling for revenge from Pakistan. If India attacks, then Pakistan will not think but retaliate,” he cautioned.

