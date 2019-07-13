PM Khan only solution to country’s ills, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only solution to the terrible problems plaguing the country.

Speaking in an interview to ARY News, he said the prime minister will navigate the country out of choppy waters within two years.

The minister said a huge segment of society is corrupt and not just former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

It is essential to uproot corruption to fix the foundation of the country, he said, adding that some people said the PTI government was not curbing corrupt practices but busy doing something else.

Rasheed was unsure about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s chances of surviving the opposition’s no-confidence motion to dislodge him from the top office of the upper house of parliament, saying the election would be tough.

He claimed Sanjrani enjoyed the support of Zardari.

He said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s plan to scandalise accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik to secure her father Nawaz Sharif’s release from prison would backfire.

Slamming opposition leaders’ raising a hue and cry over non-issuance of production orders, the federal minister recalled he was awarded seven years in prison in a case but his production orders were not issued to enable him to attend the National Assembly session.

