PM Khan represented Pakistan in exalted manner, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump is a success for Pakistan.

Taking on twitter, she said the nation feels proud of its leader who represented Pakistan at an international forum in a dignified manner.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ سے کامیاب ملاقات پاکستان کی کامیابی ہے۔قوم کو کو اپنے رہبر پر ناز ہے جس نے باوقار انداز سے بین الاقوامی سطح پر پاکستان کی نمائندگی کی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 23, 2019

In another tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “Pakistan welcomes the US President’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue.”

پاکستان مسئلہ کشمیر پر ثالثی کیلئے امریکی صدر کی پیشکش کا خیرمقدم کرتا ہے۔ملاقات میں پاکستان اور بھارت کے مابین تنازعہ کشمیر پر گفتگو سے خطے کے بنیادی مسئلے کے حل کی اہمیت بھرپور انداز سے اجاگر ہوئی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 23, 2019

Awan further said, President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on Afghan issue and calling him a popular leader is a testimony to the growing confidence of Imran Khan in the world and his leadership abilities.

صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ کا افغان مسئلے پر وزیراعظم پاکستان کے موقف کی تائید اور انہیں مقبول رہنما قرار دینا عمران خان پر دنیا کے بڑھتے ہوئے اعتماد کا اظہار اور انکی قائدانہ صلاحیتوں کا اعتراف ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 23, 2019

On Monday, President Donald Trump had offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, a move that would signal a shift in longstanding US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.

