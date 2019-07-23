Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Khan represented Pakistan in exalted manner, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with US President Donald Trump is a success for Pakistan.  

Taking on twitter, she said the nation feels proud of its leader who represented Pakistan at an international forum in a dignified manner.

In another tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “Pakistan welcomes the US President’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue.”

Awan further said, President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on Afghan issue and calling him a popular leader is a testimony to the growing confidence of Imran Khan in the world and his leadership abilities.

On Monday, President Donald Trump had offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, a move that would signal a shift in longstanding US policy that the issue must be solved bilaterally.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

ADB approves $50 mln additional contribution for CGIF

Pakistan

‘Pakistan knocked out India’: Punjab info minister on PM’s US visit

Pakistan

Baldia Factory Fire : ATC allows factory owners to testify via video link

Pakistan

Thankful to Bilawal on his support lent towards the Govt on critical US trip: Fawad…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close