PM Khan directs FO to project Pakistan’s positive, soft image abroad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, directed the foreign office (FO) and ambassadors posted abroad, to promote soft and positive image of Pakistan at international level through proactive economic diplomacy.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day Envoys Conference on Economic Diplomacy in the federal capital here, he said the nation needs to change its mindset of depending on others and make coordinated national efforts to convert the current challenges at different fronts into opportunities.

The PM regretted that our elites have ditched the country at international level for their own vested interest, and added that the past rulers projected themselves as progressive and painted rest of the nation as extremist, causing an enormous damage to the national image.

Highlighting importance of expatriates, the premier said overseas Pakistanis are our great asset, which needs to be utilized in better way.

He said Pakistani embassies abroad should extend every possible assistance and cooperation to Pakistani workers and diaspora convincing them to invest in their home country.

Imran Khan stressed the need for vigorous efforts to enhance exports and Pakistani envoys should explore new avenues like Africa and Latin America for Pakistani products.

He said Pakistan is a fertile territory for investment making it the most attractive place for business.

Mr Khan said the PTI-led federal government believes in providing friendly atmosphere for ease of doing business in Pakistan.

He said wealth creation is necessary for job opportunities and prosperity and the government will stand by the business people to enhance their profitability.

Imran Khan urged envoys to play their role in checking money laundering as the government is committed to eliminate this menace.

