PM Khan wishes his Russian counterpart speedy recovery from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has wished his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health.

“Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge”, PM Khan said in his tweet on Saturday.

روسی وزیراعظم میخائیل میشوستن کی جلد شفایابی اور عمدہ صحت کیلئے دعا گو ہیں۔ کرونا وائرس ایک مشترکہ چیلنج ہے اور اس چیلنج سے نبرد آزما ہونے کیلئے ہم اپنے روسی احباب کیساتھ ہیں۔@mfa_russia @GovernmentRF — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 2, 2020

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 30.

Mr Mishustin was given the role of prime minister in January and has been actively involved in Russia’s handling of the epidemic.

Russian TV showed him telling President Vladimir Putin of his diagnosis.

“I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive,” the prime minister said during the video call.

Mr Mishustin had suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov should take his place and Mr Putin agreed. Mr Mishustin will now go into self-isolation.

