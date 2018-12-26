PM Khan inaugurates shelter home in Islamabad, inspects facilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated, newly established shelter home in Islamabad for the homeless people, ARY News reported.

As per details, prime minister after inaugurating the shelter home in the federal capital here today, inspected the facilities available there for the deprived section of the society.

PM has also ordered authorities concerned to start transportation facility in order to provide relief to the poor.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (December 14) inaugurated a shelter home in Peshawar.

As per details, the premier had inaugurated a newly established shelter home located at Pajaggi road, Peshawar.

The prime minister also inspected different sections of the shelter home which has a capacity to provide roof to 150-200 people.

PM Khan was briefed on the free meal and medical facilities given by the shelter home to people while wheel chairs are also arranged for the disabled or elderly citizens, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier was further told that uninterrupted supply of electricity has been ensured in the shelter home.

