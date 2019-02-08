ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the World Government Summit’s 7th edition on Feb 10 during his day long visit to United Arab Emirates on the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to sources, the prime minister’s vision of a strong and prosperous Pakistan will be highlighted in his keynote address. “He will encourage investment in different sectors of Pakistan economy.”

The Foreign Office relayed that the annual gathering of government heads of state, policy makers and experts will discuss improvement in governance through reform, innovation and technology.

Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, green development and the importance of innovation for growth will be underscored by the incumbent premier’s participation.

PM Khan will also meet the UAE leadership.

Earlier this year, the middle east country had deposited $1 billion to the state bank of Pakistan which is part of the pledged $3 billion aid to support Pakistan’s economy.

It is pertinent to note that the aforementioned loan’s rate is marked at 3 per cent. The funds were to be transferred in three different installments.

