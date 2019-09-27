Web Analytics
PM Khan to present Kashmir case at UNGA today

PM Imran Khan

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Asad M Khan says Prime Minister Imran Khan will present the Kashmir case at the United National General Assembly session in New York later today.  

“Later today at the UN, PM Imran Khan will speak up for Kashmiris & present the ‘Kashmir Case” to international community: to expose Indian brutalities & continued lockdown of 8 million Kashmiris now for over 54 days,”

Prime Minister Khan, who is on Mission Kashmir in New York, will address the UN General Assembly today, drawing world attention to emerging humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir.

During the address, his message will be clear to find a peaceful solution for the Kashmir dispute.

He will also highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people who continue to suffer a suffocating lockdown.

