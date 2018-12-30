PM Khan pays surprise visit to Polyclinic Islamabad 

ISLAMABAD: In order to inquire about standard of health services being provided to the people in the federal capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, paid a surprise visit to Polyclinic in Islamabad.

During his visit, PM was briefed about medical facilities being provided to the patients in polyclinic by the doctors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also inquired about health of patients under treatment in the hospital. Health Minister Aamir Kiani also accompanied the Prime minister.

Earlier on December 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

During his visit Imran Khan inquired the hospital administration about provision of medicines to the patients.

He also interacted with the under treatment patients and expressed his full satisfaction for the provision of health facilities and good treatment.

The prime minister also examined different departments of the hospital including Neurological Surgery, Orthopedic, Eye and Emergency.

He directed the hospital administration to continue provision of standard treatment facilities to the patients.

Health Minister Aamir Kiani, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Nosherwan Barki were also accompanying the PM during the visit.

