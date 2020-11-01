Web Analytics
PM lauds KP govt for giving health insurance cover to all citizens

imran khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended his congratulations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for giving health insurance cover to all the residents of the province, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran termed it a ‘huge step’ towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on the state of Madina.

 

Earlier on August 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving universal health coverage to all of its citizens.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran had said,” I feel proud of our KP govt for taking this lead and hope all other provinces will follow the suit. We are moving to do the same at the federal level.”

“Despite financial problems they have taken a bold step of giving universal health insurance coverage of Rs 1 million per family to all KP-domiciled citizens”

