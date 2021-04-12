Web Analytics
PM lauds overseas Pakistanis after remittances break ‘all records’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday to share data of remittances Pakistanis working outside their country sent back home in March 2021.

“The love & commitment of Overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan is unparalleled,” Prime Minister Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle. “You sent over $2bn for 10 straight m[on]ths despite Covid, breaking all records.”

The prime minister said workers’ remittances rose to $2.7 billion in March, 43 per cent higher than last year’s corresponding period. So far this fiscal year, remittances rose 26 per cent, he added, and expressed gratitude to the expats over the rise.

Pakistan received $2.26 billion worth of remittances in Feb, around the same level as the previous month. However, remittances saw a 24.2 per cent increase as compared to last year’s corresponding month.

