PM lauds US singer for her efforts in retiring ‘Kavan’ to elephant sanctuary

ISLAMABAD: Appreciating her efforts in retiring ‘Kavan’ to an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked US singer Cher for her campaign and role in this regard, ARY News reported.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to the US singer, who called on him in Islamabad today. PM Imran invited the singer to participate and contribute towards the government’s initiative for the expansion of protected areas, to which she kindly agreed.

The prime minister observed that it is indeed a happy moment for all of us that after giving joy and happiness to the people of Islamabad and Pakistan for about 35 years, Kavan will now be able to retire with other elephants in a specialized sanctuary in Cambodia.

On this occasion, Cher applauded the prime minister for his government’s key initiatives for ensuring a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

She said both the “Protected Areas Initiative” and the “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” initiative of the government are highly commendable and praiseworthy as nature-based tools for climate mitigation.

The singer also offered her support for furthering the green initiatives through her organization “Free the Wild” and thanked the prime minister.

