Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran launches Yaran-e-Watan initiative for overseas health professionals

Yaran-e-Watan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government has launched the Yaran-e-Watan initiative to enable overseas Pakistani health professionals to support the country’s efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet on Saturday, PM Imran said that Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 across the world and they want to help the govt to combat COVID19 in Pakistan.

“We have launched YaranWatan initiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services,” he said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday briefing the media on the initiative, he said the initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with support from the Pakistani diaspora health organisations.

He said the platform will help utilise the full potential of the diaspora community, including medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, administrators, health economists, public health professionals and other professionals, in developing Pakistan’s health sector.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Pakistan asks US to allow flights to repatriate stranded countrymen

International

Britain nears grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

Pakistan

Doctor loses battle with coronavirus at Hayatabad Medical Complex

Pakistan

PIA brings back 250 Pakistanis stranded in Abu Dhabi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close