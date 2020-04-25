ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government has launched the Yaran-e-Watan initiative to enable overseas Pakistani health professionals to support the country’s efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet on Saturday, PM Imran said that Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 across the world and they want to help the govt to combat COVID19 in Pakistan.

“We have launched YaranWatan initiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services,” he said.

Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against #COVID19 across the world. They also want to help us combat COVID19 in Pak. We have launched @YaranWatan iniitiative for our overseas health professionals who can now register to volunteer their services. pic.twitter.com/O0MkyDMNDs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 25, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday briefing the media on the initiative, he said the initiative has been launched in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with support from the Pakistani diaspora health organisations.

He said the platform will help utilise the full potential of the diaspora community, including medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, administrators, health economists, public health professionals and other professionals, in developing Pakistan’s health sector.

