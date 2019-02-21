ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will arrive in Islamabad on March 22, to grace the Pakistan Day celebrations as chief guest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Mahathir is visiting Pakistan on special invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan he had made during his visit to Malaysia last year.

According to sources, during Mahathir’s state visit, the two countries will sign memorandums of understanding and investment accords.

Mohamad was formally invited on Nov 29, 2018 by Pakistan to visit the country. Pakistani High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria met the dignitary and delivered an invitation to the Malaysian PM on behalf of the country.

The invitation was a follow up of a verbal invitation from the Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Malaysian counterpart during his two-day long visit to the Southeast Asian country in November.

While addressing a joint news conference with his Malaysian counterpart in Kuala Lumpur, PM Imran Khan had said Pakistan wanted to learn from Malaysia’s experience of turning around economy, trade, and development in other sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia and Pakistan face similar challenges and it has been decided to cooperate with one another to cope with them.

