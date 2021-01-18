PM directs to fast-track establishment of markets along Afghanistan, Iran borders

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to provide job opportunities to local people and to control smuggling, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to fast track establishment of border markets along Pakistan’s frontier with Afghanistan and Iran, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a review meeting in Islamabad regarding the establishment of border markets along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan and Iran, the premier said the establishment of markets is vital for the prosperity of the population living in border areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was briefed on steps taken so far at the federal and provincial levels for the establishment of proposed border markets aimed at providing improved business facilities, trade promotion and employment opportunities to the local population.

The meeting was apprised of 18 proposed border markets out of which four will be established under a pilot project.

Last year in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan had accorded approval to set up trade markets along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

Read More: PM Imran gives nod to set up markets along borders with Afghanistan, Iran

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan gave approval to establish 12 markets along Pak-Afghan border and six markets along Pak-Iran border.

The meeting decided to take effective measures to eliminate the menace of smuggling. Briefing the meeting, an official had said that the border markets will be made functional by February, 2021.

Comments

comments