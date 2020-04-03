PM Imran Khan visits National Command and Operation Centre

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where he was given a briefing over the current situation of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The premier expressed satisfaction over the establishment of NCOC.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,458 on Friday after 76 new infections were confirmed in the country.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, the death toll increases up to 35 after two passed away today and 10 patients are in critical condition.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 126 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said in a Twitter message that the Armed Forces of Pakistan alongside the Prime Minister of Pakistan are resolute to see Pakistan through these extremely difficult times. Awan also emphasised that the coronavirus must be dealt with national spirit and unity.

