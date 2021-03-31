Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM chairs NCC meeting after Covid-19 recovery, says can’t afford lockdown

NCC Meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired on Wednesday a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 after his recovery from the infection.

Prime Minister Khan presided over the meeting through video link from his Bani Gala residence.

He held a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of the four provinces and directed them to ensure the strict enforcement of SOPs. The NCC decided to launch a countrywide drive to promote the use of masks among the masses.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine.

Noting that the third wave of the coronavirus is much more intense than the first two, he cleared that the government won’t impose a blanket lockdown. “We can’t afford the lockdown and the implementation of the SOPs will have to be ensured to control the virus,” he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that no decision regarding a complete lockdown has been made. He added the prime minister is now doing well.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SHC restores suspended MPAs Faryal Talpur and Essrani

Pakistan

Bid to smuggle gold, mobile phones foiled at Peshawar airport

Top News

ECC allows import of cotton, sugar from India

Pakistan

Disqualification petition filed against PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail

[X] Close