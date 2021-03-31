ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired on Wednesday a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 after his recovery from the infection.

Prime Minister Khan presided over the meeting through video link from his Bani Gala residence.

After recovery from Covid-19, Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI continues his official duties from Bani Gala. He chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 via video link. pic.twitter.com/t9v6s5UKsW — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2021

He held a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of the four provinces and directed them to ensure the strict enforcement of SOPs. The NCC decided to launch a countrywide drive to promote the use of masks among the masses.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine.

Noting that the third wave of the coronavirus is much more intense than the first two, he cleared that the government won’t impose a blanket lockdown. “We can’t afford the lockdown and the implementation of the SOPs will have to be ensured to control the virus,” he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that no decision regarding a complete lockdown has been made. He added the prime minister is now doing well.

Comments

comments