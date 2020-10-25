PM took notice of speeches against national security in PDM’s rally: Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that PM Imran Khan has taken notice of the speeches against the national security in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public meeting in Quetta, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively with ARY News, Shehbaz Gill said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) chief Shah Owais Noorani and other PDM leaders committed serious violations of the constitution in the public gathering. He maintained that whatever the opposition leaders said in the rally has been brought into the notice of the prime minister.

PDM’s leadership used the language of Pakistan’s enemies in the public rally, he said and added that they were promoting the narrative of the enemies.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz had hit out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties – saying “PDM is the third part of the axis of evil with India and Israel against Pakistan”.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the federal minister had slammed opposition leaders for attacking the country’s integrity and institutions.

The federal minister had also condemned the slogans raised by Owais Noorani regarding Balochistan during the PDM rally held in Quetta today.

