‘PM Khan has taken notice of surge in LPG prices’, says Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar has said that the prime minister has taken notice of the surge in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a presser in the federal capital, along with the information minister, he said the provincial price committees have been asked to review the prices of the LPG.

The minister further said, inflation has only increased by .4 per cent, during the so far tenure of the incumbent government.

“Government trying its best to provide relief to the people, who are already overburdened due to wrong economic policies of the PML-N government,” he said.

Bakhtiar said the funds for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will be increased.

On January 3, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had increased the price of the LPG by Rs2 per kilogramme.

According to the OGRA’s notification, the LPG price was fixed at Rs115 per kg. The prices of LPG, coal and wood have gone up as the low to zero pressure of natural gas had forced many people to turn to alternate fuel sources to cook meals and warm up themselves owing to the cold weather in the country.

