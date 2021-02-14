PM takes notice of unproductive officials, warning issued to 263 officers    

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has started action against non-serious and unproductive officials, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to Prime Minister Office, an evaluation report of the government officers’ dashboard was presented to PM Imran Khan.

Punjab chief secretary has completed the dashboard examination of 1586 subordinate officers and presented the report to the prime minister. The report reveals that the performance of 403 government officials has been appreciated, 263 officers were issued performance-based warnings, seven government officials issued show-cause notices, 833 officers instructed to be cautious while 111 officers were asked for clarification.

The report further said that show-cause notices have been issued to 43 assistant commissioners including ACs of Raiwind, Layyah, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, and Nankana Sahib.

Last year on December 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the federal ministers had to further bring improvement in their performance as they were no more inexperienced after two-and-a-half-years in the government.

The prime minister had been addressing a ceremony to sign ‘Performance Agreements of the Federal Government for the Year 2020-21′ in Islamabad attended by ministers and special assistants to the prime minister.

