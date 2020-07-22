ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephone call with Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina offered condolences on the loss of lives due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh, ARY News reported.

The premiere also commended measures taken by the leadership of Bangladesh to contain the spread of the virus, according to a statement.

Both leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by COVID-19.

PM Khan apprised his Bangladeshi counterpart about his Global Initiative on Debt Relief for developing countries. The prime minister extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for the early recovery of the people affected by the natural calamity.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

Read More: Pakistan’s recoveries from COVID-19 top 210,400

Apprising the Bangladeshi counterpart of the deteriorating situation in Occupied Kashmir, the premier shared Pakistan’s perspective on the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Extending an invitation to the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit Pakistan, the premier said that Pakistan wants a relationship with Bangladesh based on trust, mutual respect, and sovereignty.

“Pakistan is committed to deepening relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sovereign equality,” he added.

Comments

comments