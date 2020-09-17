PM urges provinces to introduce online system for construction sector  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged all the provinces to introduce online system to facilitate the construction industry, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of National Coordination committee on Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, PM Imran directed to provide all possible facilities to the consumers related to construction sector.

Addressing weekly meeting of NCC, he expressed satisfaction over the efforts made to facilitate the system for those involved in the construction sector.

The prime minister directed chief secretaries to pay special attention to eradication of Patwari and corruption culture and introduction of digitization in land transfer and other issues.

In view of the unplanned growing population in Karachi, PM Imran directed that special attention should be paid to formulate the master plan for the Quaid’s city.

Earlier on August 20, in an effort to facilitate low and middle income segments of the society, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the banks to simplify the application procedure pertaining to construction of houses.

Presiding over a meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that the government had addressed all the reservations of the banks.

He had maintained that the State Bank of Pakistan had been empowered for immediate provision of subsidy announced by the government for the construction of houses.

