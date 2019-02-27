PM orders reimbursement of inflated gas bills amount to consumers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities concerned to reimburse the amount charged from the gas consumers through inflated bills and act against those responsible.

The prime minister chaired a high level meeting here to discuss the issue of inflated gas bills wherein he was presented a preliminary inquiry report, reported the APP.

The prime minister was told that as per the initial inquiry, 30 percent of the gas consumers were sent inflated gas bills.

Read also: PM orders countrywide crackdown on gas theft

Besides ordering the reversal of additional amount charged from the consumers, the prime minister directed to continue the investigation to dig out all the facts. The public would be updated with the future developments in this regard, said a PM Office statement. On Feb 12, PM Khan had ordered countrywide crackdown against gas theft. Presiding over a high-level meeting on prevailing gas crises in the country, PM Imran Khan said that no leniency should be given to the people involved in gas theft. He directed the authorities not to shift the additional burden on gas consumers. The prime minister was briefed that that gas worth fifty billion rupees was stolen and consumers have to bear this additional burden as well. He was told that 91 percent gas consumers were being given 100 per cent subsidy.

