PM orders reimbursement of inflated gas bills amount to consumers
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities concerned to reimburse the amount charged from the gas consumers through inflated bills and act against those responsible.
The prime minister chaired a high level meeting here to discuss the issue of inflated gas bills wherein he was presented a preliminary inquiry report, reported the APP.
The prime minister was told that as per the initial inquiry, 30 percent of the gas consumers were sent inflated gas bills.
Read also: PM orders countrywide crackdown on gas theft