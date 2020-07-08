PM orders strict implementation on SOPs during Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan directed authorities to strictly implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Azha festival to further curb spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the pandemic situation which was attended by federal ministers, special assistants, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and others.

The premier was briefed over the positive results of smart lockdown measures. He was also apprised about the facilities being provided to the nationals in hospitals across the country.

The participants of the meeting also held consultation over anti-coronavirus strategies for Eidul Azha and Muharram.

PM Khan was told that smart lockdown was imposed in 227 localities in 30 cities which gave positive results to curb COVID-19 spread besides reducing burden on hospitals.

PM Khan expressed satisfaction over the positive outcomes of smart lockdown and the decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

He urged for improving administrative system to get more results. The premier directed to organise National Command and Operation Cenrr

