ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

During his visit Imran Khan inquired the hospital administration about provision of medicines to the patients.

He also interacted with the under treatment patients and expressed his full satisfaction for the provision of health facilities and good treatment.

The prime minister also examined different departments of the hospital including Neurological Surgery, Orthopedic, Eye and Emergency.

He directed the hospital administration to continue provision of standard treatment facilities to the patients.

Health Minister Aamir Kiani, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Nosherwan Barki were also accompanying the PM during the visit.

