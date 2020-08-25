PM orders inclusion of Peshawar-Torkham section in ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to include Peshawar-Torkham section in Main Line-1 project, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued this direction while presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today.

The federal cabinet also approved inclusion of 61 food and non-food items for mandatory certification list. Current political situation, progress on ML-1 project, import of sugar and wheat and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Matters pertaining to appointment of renowned economists in fiscal policy boards, FC’s services in Balochistan under Anti-Terrorism Act were also discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Earlier on August 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reviewed progress made towards execution of the strategically important Pakistan Railways’ Mainline-1 project.

PM Imran Khan had been briefed about the progress made on the ML-1, timeline set for its completion and benefits the project will yield. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Chairman CPEC Authority had retired General Asim Saleem Bajwa attended the meeting.

