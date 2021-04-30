PM rejected OGRA summary to hike petrol price: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that PM Imran Khan rejected the summary sent by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for hiking the petroleum products’ prices, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shahbaz Gill said in a Twitter message that OGRA had recommended an increase up to Rs5 to Rs10 at petroleum products prices. He added that the premier decided to maintain the prices of April 16.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمت نہیں بڑھائی جائے گی۔ اوگرا کی سمری میں 5 سے 10 روپے اضافے کی سفارش کی گئی تھی۔ وزیراعظم نے اسے نامنظور کر کے 16 اپریل کی قیمتیں برقرار رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا۔ اوگرا کی سفارش کردہ قیمتیں لف ہیں۔ جو منظور نہیں کی گئیں pic.twitter.com/ngCNpmQ7Yf — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 30, 2021

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division seeking upward revision of fuel prices for the next fifteen days starting May 1 (Saturday).

Sources told ARY News that the regulatory authority had recommended an increase of Rs5.75 in the per litre price of petrol while Rs6 increase in that of diesel.

The Ogra recommended the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel on the basis of the current petroleum levy. The current levy on petrol is Rs11.23 while that on diesel Rs15.29.

On April 15, the federal government had slashed the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2 per litre. According to a notification, the government reduced the price of petrol by Rs1.79 per litre, high-speed diesel by Rs2.32, kerosene by Rs2.06, and the rate of light diesel oil was slashed by Rs2.21 per litre.

