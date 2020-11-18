PM Imran directs to resolve problems of Faisalabad textile industry   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to resolve the problems of the textile industry in Faisalabad at the earliest, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of business representatives and exporters associated with the textile industry who called on him in Faisalabad today, PM Imran directed Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar to consult with all stakeholders regarding setting up of an Expo Center in the city.

He asked the ministry of communications to take steps for setting up a motorway interchange at Chak Jhumra. The prime minister also asked the ministry of aviation to work out a strategy to build Faisalabad International Airport.

He said that despite the problems faced by covid-19, the country’s economic situation is stable. On the occasion, the business community vowed to increase textile exports to $21 billion by next year.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that his was the first government after 1960 that wanted to industrialise Pakistan.

Addressing industrialists and traders in Faisalabad, the premier said, “You are Pakistan’s industrial hub. If you progress Pakistan will progress.” He had recalled the ruling PTI faced a serious economic crisis when it came to power in 2018.

Prime Minister Khan had said it was up to the government to help industries flourish so as to create employment opportunities. Noting that Pakistan faces a historic debt, he had said wealth creation in the country will help the government pay off the debt.

