‘PM to bring forward names of those responsible for flour crisis’

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that action would be taken against those responsible for the flour crisis in the country if named by the committee formed to probe the matter, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off The Record’, he said that a committee is formed to identify the culprits involved in hatching up flour crisis and it is the right of masses that the government matters should be made public.

“Prime Minister [Imran Khan] will bring forward the names of those responsible for the flour crisis in the country,” he announced.

Dar, however, lamented that the opposition parties played politics on the issue rather than resolving it during the crisis-time.

Responding to the Railways Minister remarks of knowing about the mafia behind the flour crisis, the adviser said that if he had known the names, he would have immediately conveyed it to the prime minister.

He said that the federal government resolved the flour crisis in the country and anyone within the PTI ranks would suffer the consequences if found enjoying on the taxpayers’ money.

Usman Dar said that they have been elected for the five years and would complete their tenure, leaving behind a better economic condition for the country.

“We will not spare any sort of mafias but require some time to deal with the issues,” he announced saying that he is representing the prime minister.

He further said that although Jahangir Tareen has played a role in drafting the agriculture policy but it has to get assent from the federal cabinet.

