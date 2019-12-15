PM returns from daylong visit of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to home after concluding his daylong visit of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman personally bid farewell to Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Riyadh International Airport.

Pakistan’s prime minister held talks with Saudi crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman over various issues of mutual interests and bilateral matters during his visit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW) in the holy city of Madina and offered Nawafil there in the first leg of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s prime minister briefed Saudi Crown Prince about the situation of the occupied Kashmir and the Line of Control in bilateral meeting.

He also thanked Prince Mohammed Bin Salman over his active role in the OIC in support of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia offered cooperation to Pakistan in tourism sector and a Saudi delegation will soon visit Pakistan in this respect, according to a joint statement.

Prime Minister Khan in his meeting with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also discussed overall situation of the region. During the meeting the two leaders urged for seeking solution of disputes in the Middle East with political and diplomatic means.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan will continue to play its role for resolution of disputes in the region. Pakistan will also extend help in the effAorts for regional and the world peace, he added.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit three countries from December 15 to 21. He will also attend an international conference on refugees in Geneva.

During his previous visit, Riyadh leadership had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

