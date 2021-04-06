PM reviews Gujranwala Development Plan, Rawalpindi Nullah Lai projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed on Tuesday Gujranwala Development Plan and Rawalpindi Regeneration and Nullah Lai Expressway projects.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said the government is giving a special emphasis to promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to take forward the economy.

PM Khan assured that the federal government will extend every possible cooperation for the implementation of regional development strategy.

Under the Gujranwala plan, special focus will be given to agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors in order to fully exploit the potential of Gujranwala Division.

The areas to be given special importance include knowledge and technology transfer, Specialized Value Chain, infrastructure, development of human resource, Cluster Support System, inexpensive energy, communications, urban management, better coordination between rural and urban markets, rural development and management, environment etc.

About Nullah Lai Expressway project, Prime Minister Khan said this project will play an important role in transformation of Rawalpindi city. He said it will address problems of the city as well as create an economic activity. He called for timely completion of the project.

