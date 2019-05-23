PM thanks Saudi Arabia for extending a helping hand in testing times

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday extended gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending a helping hand to Pakistan in testing times.

Prince Fahd bin Sultan, the governor of Tabuk province of the kingdom, called on the prime minister at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) in Islamabad today.

The prime minister assured the visiting dignitary of his participation at the upcoming summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Makkah. “I’ll participate in the OIC summit,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tabuk governor said they are looking forward to the prime minister’s visit of the kingdom to attend the OIC summit.

A day earier, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that Saudi Arabia will supply oil worth $3.2 billion to Pakistan on deferred payments for three years.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that oil supply from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments will start from July and added that the Kingdom would supply $275 million oil to Islamabad on monthly basis from next month.

The advisor further said, “Oil supply from Saudi Arabia will improve balance of payments.” He thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his continuous support to Pakistan.

