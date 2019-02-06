PM seeks comprehensive plan to turn PIA into profitable entity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed officials to devise a business plan to transform the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) into a profit-making body and furnish the plan in this regard by March end, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He issued these directives during a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro. Finance Minister Asad Umar and chief executive officer of PIA, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Mahmood Malik were also present.

PM Khan said the privatization of PIA wasn’t in the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), hence reforms were required to prevent national carrier from plunging into financial crisis.

Read also: CEO PIA says some loss-making routes of airlines closed

He said reforms would allow government to turn PIA into a profit-earning entity. The PM was also briefed about new policy of secretary aviation division.

He was further informed during the meeting that a comprehensive plan for revival of the PIA would also be submitted to the government by the end of March.

Soomro told the meeting: “We will keep updating the public about measures taken by the government for betterment of the PIA.”

On Jan 15, Chairman PIA, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Mahmood Malik had said that some loss-making PIA routes have been closed.

During a press conference Minister for Aviation, Mohammad Mian Soomro in Islamabad, Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that a corruption mafia was active in the PIA and the airline was bearing huge losses in its operations on a number of loss-making routes.

The PIA was making 300 to 500 million rupees losses at various routes so as, a number of loss-making routes have been curtailed to minimize the losses, CEO PIA said.

Comments

comments