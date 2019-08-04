PM summons National Security Committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) on Sunday (today) to discuss matters of national security in the wake of use of cluster munition by India, ARY News reported.

India used cluster bombs in an attack on civilian population along the Line of Control.

The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership, a media report said.

The NSC session will also review the situation in Kashmir and Indian aggression and brutalities in the region.

Indian Army used cluster ammunition along the Line of Control deliberately targeting civilian population in clear violation of Geneva convention and international humanitarian law.

The Indian army on the night of 30th and 31st July targeted innocent citizens including women and children in Neelum Valley through artillery using prohibited cluster ammunition, the ISPR said in a statement.

Because of severe impact on non combatants, the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under convention on cluster ammunition.

A cluster munition is a form of air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller sub-munitions. Commonly, this is a cluster bomb that ejects explosive bomblets that are designed to kill people and destroy vehicles.

