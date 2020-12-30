PM Imran reaffirms support for peace, stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to a negotiated political settlement for peace and stability in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country.

He stressed the need for all sides to take measures for reduction of violence leading to the ceasefire. The prime minister said that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.

He remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan have untapped economic synergies that could be best realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

PM Imran mentioned the Trans-Afghan railway line project, “Mazar-e-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar,” and highlighted Pakistan’s support to Uzbekistan’s efforts to secure financing for the project.

The Afghan minister conveyed the greetings of President Ashraf Ghani and highlighted the progress made on matters related to transit and bilateral trade.

He appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process and affirmed Afghanistan’s desire for enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Earlier on December 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as the two sides held an in-depth discussion on the Afghan peace process.

During the telephonic conversation, both sides stressed the need to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Prime Minister Khan had stressed the political solution of the Afghan dispute.

“The resolution of the dispute should be led by the Afghan leadership,” he had said to Ashraf Ghani while extending complete cooperation from Pakistan during the peace process.

