PM surprised at India’s reaction to Trump mediation offer on Kashmir

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday he is surprised at India’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Islamabad and New Delhi to resolve the long-standing Kashmir conflict.

Taking to Twitter a day after meeting the US president at White House, the prime minister said: “Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump’s offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs.”

“Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution,” he added.

PM Khan assured President Trump that Pakistan will do everything within its power to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

“The world owes it to the long-suffering Afghan people to bring about peace after 4 decades of conflict,” he added.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to the US president “for his warm and gracious hospitality, his understanding of Pakistan’s point of view and his wonderful way of putting our entire delegation at ease.”

“Appreciate the President taking out time to show us the historic White House private quarters.”

The prime minister also thanked the Pakistani-American community for “showing up in such large numbers at Capital One Arena in DC to show support and welcome me on my first visit to the USA as PM of Pakistan.”

While talking to reporters at White House on Monday, the US President had offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan.

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. “If I can do anything to help, let me know.”

