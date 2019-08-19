PM takes notice of rise in polio cases in KP, calls urgent meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking notice of a sharp rise in polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has called an urgent meeting to review measures so far taken to eliminate the crippling disease.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting to be held on Wednesday (Aug 21) in Islamabad.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the chief secretary have been asked to turn up for the meeting.

The PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Atta will give a detailed briefing on the measures taken to check the spread of the virus.

Five more cases were reported from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lately, increasing the country-wide tally this year to 31.

More than 25 cases have surfaced in the province alone, mostly in Bannu division which remains highly-affected by the virus.

Bannu recorded 11 cases and North Waziristan six, followed by Torghar with three and one each from D.I. Khan, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Shangla, Bajaur and Khyber Agency.

Comments

comments