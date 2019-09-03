PM takes notice of Rs208 billion write-offs, seeks explanation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday took notice of about Rs208 billion written off to fertilisers on account of Gas Infra­structure Development Cess (GIDC), reported ARY News.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet here, the prime minister directed Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to come up with an explanation in this regard.

He directed them to try to clear up ambiguity surrounding the GIDC waiver and explain to the people why this tax was written off to fertilisers.

Sources relayed members of the cabinet raised questions on the decision to waive off GIDC to industrialists and were subsequently given a detailed briefing in this regard by the prime minister’s economic team.

PM Khan further said the masses need to be informed about the true facts concerning the GIDC.

No one would be given undue advantage as it is up to the government to guard the national exchequer, he stated in clear terms.

The premier stressed the need for informing the people about the GIDC, saying it was not waived to benefit any individual.

Sources said the federal cabinet took up a seven-point agenda in today’s meeting.

However, no decision was taken on closure of Pakistan’s airspace to India yet.

