Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a Karachi Transformation Plan session on Thursday to go over more than 100 projects for port city transformation that will cost about Rs1.1 trillion, ARY News reported.

The projects for transformation have been divided in three phases in terms of their completion as the PM said that at this point it has become inevitable to find permanent solutions for city’s grievances.

The session for Karachi uplift was attended by Cheif of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as well while federal cabinet members including Shaikh Rasheed, Asad Umar, Faisal Vawda anf Hafeez Shaikh participated.

The huddle was briefed with the developments so far into the transformation projects while the damage assessment due to recent monsoon rains was also tabled.

The huddle was told encroachments on nullahs was primary reason of choking in rain water drainages.

PM Khan said before razing down the encroachments, the authorities must relocate the residents in those areas.

Furthermore, the committee to oversee K4 line has been tasked to formulate recommendations for an increased capacity and more benefit in the project.

On the other hand, the PM has directed planning ministry to constitute a technical committee for the Karachi Uplift projects.

