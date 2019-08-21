Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM terms massive reduction in current account deficit ‘a great achievement’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter to term a 73 per cent reduction in the current account deficit in the first month of this fiscal year “a great achievement.”

The prime minister said: “The govt’s consistent focus on reducing our external imbalances by reducing imports & increasing exports & remittances are bearing fruit.”

“Current account deficit reduced by more than $6 bn last yr & July this yr deficit is 73% or $1.5 bn lower than July 2018 – a great achievement.”

Earlier, on Aug 20, the State Bank of Pakistan had said the current account deficit (CAD) shrank by a massive 73 per cent in the first month of this fiscal year.

The trade loss shrank by 72.81pc to $579 million in July as compared to $2.13 billion in same period of last fiscal year.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits Pakistan Navy’s installations

Business

UK launches review into whether high-speed rail link should go ahead

Pakistan

UN resolutions, Kashmiri wishes primary for resolution of dispute: SL President

Top News

Polio eradication govt’s top-most priority: PM Imran Khan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close