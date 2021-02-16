ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the overseas Pakistani citizens for the abundant response in making his initiative Roshan Digital Accounts a success with 87,833 accounts signed up from 97 countries, ARY News reported.

In a tweet earlier today from his official Twitter account, the PM noted that only within five months since the initiative was launched, US$ 500 million have been channeled into the accounts.

مرکزی بنک کے #RoshanDigitalAccounts کی بھرپور پذیرائی پرمیں سمندرپار پاکستانیوں کاشکر گزار ہوں۔ دنیا بھرکے97 ممالک سے 87,833 اکاؤنٹس کھولےگئے اورمحض 5 ماہ کی مدت میں 500 ملین $ وطن بھجوائےگئے۔ گزشتہ 6 ہفتوں کےدوران پاکستان منتقل ہونے والے243 ملین $ کیساتھ یہ سلسلہ تیز تر ہورہاہے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 16, 2021

He said in the last six weeks alone, the amount to be routed into these accounts was US$243 million.

READ: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement to pave way for release of $500mn tranche

Separately today, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on second to fifth reviews of the country’s reform program under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement on a package of measures to complete second to fifth reviews of the authorities’ reform program supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” said an IMF press statement issued today.

Comments

comments