PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending in US$500m via Roshan accounts
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the overseas Pakistani citizens for the abundant response in making his initiative Roshan Digital Accounts a success with 87,833 accounts signed up from 97 countries, ARY News reported.
In a tweet earlier today from his official Twitter account, the PM noted that only within five months since the initiative was launched, US$ 500 million have been channeled into the accounts.
مرکزی بنک کے #RoshanDigitalAccounts کی بھرپور پذیرائی پرمیں سمندرپار پاکستانیوں کاشکر گزار ہوں۔ دنیا بھرکے97 ممالک سے 87,833 اکاؤنٹس کھولےگئے اورمحض 5 ماہ کی مدت میں 500 ملین $ وطن بھجوائےگئے۔ گزشتہ 6 ہفتوں کےدوران پاکستان منتقل ہونے والے243 ملین $ کیساتھ یہ سلسلہ تیز تر ہورہاہے۔
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 16, 2021
He said in the last six weeks alone, the amount to be routed into these accounts was US$243 million.
READ: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement to pave way for release of $500mn tranche
Separately today, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on second to fifth reviews of the country’s reform program under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
“IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement on a package of measures to complete second to fifth reviews of the authorities’ reform program supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” said an IMF press statement issued today.