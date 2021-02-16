Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending in US$500m via Roshan accounts

roshan digital account

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the overseas Pakistani citizens for the abundant response in making his initiative Roshan Digital Accounts a success with 87,833 accounts signed up from 97 countries, ARY News reported.

In a tweet earlier today from his official Twitter account, the PM noted that only within five months since the initiative was launched, US$ 500 million have been channeled into the accounts.

He said in the last six weeks alone, the amount to be routed into these accounts was US$243 million.

READ: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement to pave way for release of $500mn tranche

Separately today, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on second to fifth reviews of the country’s reform program under the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement on a package of measures to complete second to fifth reviews of the authorities’ reform program supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” said an IMF press statement issued today.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PPP candidate secures victory in PS-43 Sanghar by-poll

International

Kidnap capital eyes biometric phone registry

ScienceTechnology

Tiny water-tracker aims to rove the Moon

Pakistan

UK journalist denies demanding money for setting up Moussavi-Akbar meeting


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close