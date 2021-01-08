Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending record $2.4bn remittances

PM-khan-kashmir-unsc-india

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record $2.4 billion remittances in December, 2020, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said, “I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in December: $2.4 bn.”

He maintained that for the first time in the history of Pakistan remittances have been above $2 billion for the sixth consecutive month.

The prime minister said that overseas Pakistani workers remitted $14.2 billion during the past six months showing a growth of 24.9 per cent as compared to the same period in the preceding year.

Earlier on July 12, workers’ remittances remained above $2 billion for a record fifth consecutive month in October 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had said.

According to figures released by the central bank, Pakistan had received $2.3 billion on account of workers’ remittances during October 2020, about the same as last month but 14 per cent higher than last year’s corresponding period.

During July-October period of the current fiscal year, remittances had increased to $9.4 billion, recording a growth of 26.5 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

No trace into 5th day of minor going missing from Marwa’s neighborhood

Pakistan

Hazara protestors want PM to assure such incidents won’t repeat: Maryam Nawaz   

Must Read

Machh massacre: Hazara mourners refuse to budge on PM visit demand

Pakistan

FIA traces ‘mother’ declared dead for insurance claim worth millions


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close