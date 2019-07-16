PM to meet top World Bank, IMF officials during US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet World Bank President David Malpass and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) acting managing director during his upcoming trip to the United States, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

During these meetings, matters related to the incumbent government’s measures to stabilise the national economy will come under discussion.

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, PM Khan will embark on a visit to the US on July 21.

The prime minister will meet President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

The PM’s US visit would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

During his various engagements in Washington, the prime minister will outline his vision of “Naya Pakistan” and underscore the importance Pakistan attaches to a broader and multi-faceted relationship with the United States.

In the regional context, the premier will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability and the importance of constructive engagement to promote a political solution in Afghanistan.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s policy of ‘peaceful neighbourhood’ aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and promoting the vision of peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia and beyond.

Comments

comments