ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the future of the country is associated with the promotion of education and stressed need for strengthening the link between educational institutions and labour market, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a high-level session to review the steps for promoting knowledge economy which was attended by education minister Shafqat Mahmood, secretary planning, secretary education, Professor Dr Attaur Rahman, Professor Shoaib Khan, Professor Nasir Khan and other senior officials.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the progress of different projects initiated to promote the knowledge economy. Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood apprised the premier regarding the several projects, whereas, Dr Attaur Rahman presented recommendations on artificial intelligence, biotech and other modern sciences.

PM Imran Khan said that the country’s population is mostly comprised of youth. The federal government is fully focused to play its role in promoting education through educational reforms. The reformations aimed to promote education besides the teaching of high values, said the premier.

The inclusion of a chapter related to the biography of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him in the curriculum was aimed to teach the students about Islamic rituals. PM Khan stressed the importance of technical education and skill development among youth.

He directed relevant authorities to ensure steps for technical education in accordance with the needs of the labour market. The premier directed authorities to pay special attention to link educational institutions and the labour market.

