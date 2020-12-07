PM urges nationals to fight against drug menace alongside ANF, police

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nationals to fight against the drug menace alongside the Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) and police forces as it is the collective responsibility of the society, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event at ANF headquarters after inaugurating the new building today, said that narcotics affect the discipline of society and no one had shown seriousness in past to eliminate the menace of drugs from the country.

The premier said that he heard about narcotics in Pakistan during the anti-Soviet Afghan ‘jihad’ and those making money by drug trafficking had not been considered as criminals. He added that the consumption of drugs is spreading like cancer in society as around 7 million people became drug addicts in Pakistan.

He criticised the past rulers for not paying attention to the menace of drugs. He said that in Pakistan, politicians were used to running their election campaigns by using money collected through corrupt practices and drug trafficking.

He added that Islamabad police chief apprised him about the rise in consumption of drugs in schools. He said that narcotics act like a silent killer which has now spread out to universities from schools.

‘Not only ANF but society should have to play its role to fight against narcotics. It is not only the responsibility of police forces to fight the crime but it is the duty of a society too.”

Earlier, PM Imran Khan visited ANF headquarters to inaugurate its new building. He also laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

