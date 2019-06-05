Web Analytics
PM urges unity to overcome economic crisis in Eid greetings

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Nation is celebrating Eidul Fitr with religious zeal and fervour today (Wednesday).

On this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished “a happy Eid.”

He tweeted, “Let us all resolve to to stand up as a united nation to overcome our economic crisis while putting the least amount of burden on the poorer section of our society.”


Eid, which follows Ramazan, is an Arabic word for festivity or celebration while Fitr means “to break the fast” – “the feast of the breaking of the fast”. It marks the end of the fasting month and the start of Shawwal Al Mukarram.

The day began with special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The faithful offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs, open places and mosques in all major cities and towns across the country.

