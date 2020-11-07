PM Imran Khan congratulates president-elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris in a tweet on Saturday soon after confirmed reports announced both Democrats have won, ARY News reported.

He said he looked forward to President-elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy.

Prime Minister Khan added that he’d look forward to work with him to end illegal tax havens and stealth of the nation’s wealth by corrupt leaders.

Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation’s wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2020

We will also continue to work with the US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region, PM Khan noted.

READ: #USElection2020: Biden wins White House, ending Trump presidency

It may be noted that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said Saturday, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades.

CNN, NBC News and CBS News called the race in Biden’s favor just before 11:30 am (1630 GMT) as an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania took the 77-year-old over the top in the state-by-state count that decides the presidency.

Trump had no immediate reaction to the announcement, but as Biden’s lead grew during vote counts since Tuesday’s election, the Republican president lashed out with unsubstantiated claims of fraud and claimed, falsely, that he had won

