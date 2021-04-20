PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of various projects in KP tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial capital Peshawar where he will inaugurate several development projects, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

According to Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash, PM Khan will visit Peshawar, Nowshera tomorrow to inaugurate several development projects.

Providing details of PM’s KP visit, Bangash said the prime minister will perform groundbreaking of low-cost housing project in Nowshera district. Under this scheme, a total of 1,320 flats will be constructed in the district.

During the Peshawar visit, PM Khan will inaugurate new OPD block in Khyber Teaching Hospital. He will also inaugurate a paraplegic centre in the Hayatabad area of Peshawar, said Bangash.

He further said that PM will lay the foundation stone of the Peshawar-Darra Adam Khel road project.

The prime minister will also hold separate meetings with Governor KP Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Comments

comments