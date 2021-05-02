Web Analytics
WATCH: PM visits different areas of Islamabad, inspects implementation of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid a surprise visit to different localities of the federal capital to inspect the business activities, implementation of anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The prime minister personally drove the vehicle setting aside the protocol.

During the visit, the premier urged the people specifically shopkeepers to observe standard operating procedures against COVID-19 to contain the deadly coronavirus.

A video of the premier’s visit was posted on Twitter by the Prime Minister’s Office, in which he could be seen driving a car himself on the streets of Islamabad.

He visited the modular carts placed in G-11 Markaz under Ehsaas Program’s Rerhi Baan initiative. He questioned the cart owners about the position of their businesses.

Imran Khan also visited different stalls of fruits and other stuff in the market.

The premier was accompanied by Senator Faisal Javed and Chairman Capital Development Authority Amer Ahmed Ali.

Imran Khan visited Sewage Treatment Plant at sector I-9 and under construction Korang Cricket Ground where he was briefed by the CDA chairman about the projects.

He also visited Argentina Park, Trail 5, Marghazar, and Margalla Road.

