QUETTA/ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan may visit Quetta tonight or tomorrow to offer condolences personally with the Hazara community over their loss, ARY News reported.

Talking in ARY News program Off The Record, Ali Zaidi said the prime minister may visit Quetta tonight or tomorrow and issues of protesting members of the Hazara community will be resolved by tomorrow.

“PM has never said he will not visit the protest camp of Hazara families,” said Zaidi and added that the government negotiating with the protesters and a meaningful solution can come out by tomorrow.

Sharing few demands made by Hazara community members, Ali Zaidi said that they are demanding the end of the provincial govt of Balochistan and the replacement of the Inspector General of Frontier Corps.

Earlier today, urging members of the Hazara community to bury the coal miners that were killed in a brutal attack in Balochistan’s Machh, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured the bereaved families that he will soon visit Quetta.

The community continued a sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass with the coffins of miners for the fourth consecutive day today, refusing to end the protest and bury their loved ones until their demands are met.

The protesters have been demanding that the premier visit Quetta.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said: “I want to reassure the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that I am cogniscant of their suffering & their demands.”

“I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally,” the premier said.

